COVID-19 kills 14 more in York County

York County had 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 564, according to the state Department of Health.

Additionally, there were 225 new cases of COVID-19 in York County confirmed Wednesday, for a new total of 29,155 since the outbreak began, according to state data.

Statewide, there were 401 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 19,868. Health officials also reported an increase of 5,984 new COVID-19 cases statewide for a total of 783,170.

There have been 117,075 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,507,092 negative patients in the state. About 78% of patients have recovered.

About 24.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been `confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 402,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 96.3 million confirmed cases and more than 2 million deaths.