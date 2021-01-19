SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police: Three people took $5,000 in products from Ulta in Springettsbury Twp.

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Springettsbury Township

Police are attempting to identify three people who took more than $5,000 in merchandise from a beauty supply store in Springettsbury Township.

The incident happened Dec. 29 in an Ulta, located at 2835 Concord Road, according to a Springettsbury Township Police news release. 

Two women and a man wearing masks were caught on the store's security camera. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-757-3525 or email craig.helm@Springettsbury.com. 