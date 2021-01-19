Police: Chase that began in West Manchester Twp. ends an hour later in Dover Twp.

A York City man was arrested after an hourlong police pursuit that ended in a crash in Dover Township, police said.

Charles Thomas Backenstose, of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York City, is charged with fleeing from police and flight to avoid apprehension from punishment, according to charging documents. Both charges are felonies.

He also faces misdemeanors charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of meth, driving under the influence, along with five traffic infractions.

Backenstose, 56, was arraigned Jan. 3 before District Judge Keith L. Albright. He remains in York County Prison on $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 3.

A West Manchester officer tried to pull over Backenstose at 10:53 a.m. New Year's Day on Route 74 near White Street in West Manchester Township for a broken tail light and suspended license, according to charging documents.

The officer followed Backenstose into a Weis Markets parking lot before attempting to make the traffic stop. Backenstose allegedly took off and drove sporadically in the area before coming back to the parking lot.

He then sped north on Route 74 into Dover Township, where Northern Regional Police used spike strips near Buser Avenue, according to documents.

Police said Backenstose didn't stop and continued driving until he eventually crashed into a pickup shortly before noon near East Canal Road. Police said the driver of the pickup was not injured.