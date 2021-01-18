York City School District to consider reopening schools in hybrid model

The York City School District is considering opening its school buildings to students for the first time this school year.

The school board will consider a proposal Wednesday night to reopen schools in a hybrid model starting Feb. 8. The meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed live by the public.

The proposal comes days after officials from the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education recommended on Jan. 7 that school districts return elementary students to in-person learning, arguing that the classroom is the best place for them. District spokeswoman ShaiQuana Mitchell told The York Dispatch on Jan. 8 that district leadership was considering the recommendation but had not made a decision at that point.

Most York County school districts already had their elementary schools open for in-person instruction at the time of the recommendation. The York City School District is one of the few school districts in the county that is operating fully remote for all grade levels.

The proposed hybrid model would apply to all K-12 students within the district, according to the proposal. Students would be separated into two groups, with each group attending classes in person two days a week. Friday would remain an online learning day for all students.

The remaining three days a week when students are not in the classroom would be independent learning days, with teachers available for office hours on Friday. Special education and preschool students would attend class in person four days a week, according to the proposal.

The York City School District has a cyber academy, Bearcat Cyber Academy, where students can remain learning online-only if families prefer that option.

