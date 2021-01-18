After death of state Sen. Dave Arnold Jr., voters headed for another special election

Pennsylvania's 48th Senate District is headed toward its second special election in as many years following the death of state Sen. Dave Arnold Jr., R-Lebanon, who succumbed to a 15-month battled with brain cancer Sunday.

Arnold won the Jan. 14, 2020, special election to represent northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County after former Sen. Mike Folmer, R-Lebanon, resigned amid a child pornography scandal.

Folmer was charged with, and later pleaded guilty to, three second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography and to the felony of using an electronic device to commit the crime, according to court records. He is currently serving a jail sentence of just under two years.

"More:Ex-state Sen. Mike Folmer sentenced to prison, probation for child porn charges

Arnold had an "exemplary" voting record, visited his York County constituents and served the state well during his time in office, said Jeff Piccola, chair of the York County Republican Committee.

"He was a good guy, and we're going to miss him," he said.

The process to fill the seat this time around will be the same as the process to fill the seat after Folmer resigned, Piccola said.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, president of the Senate, will choose the date of the special election, which could coincide with the May 18 primary or could be a standalone election on another date.

As of Monday, no details about the potential date of the election were available from Fetterman's office.

The state Democratic and Republican parties will appoint candidates to run in the election, according to the parties' by-laws, Piccola said.

On the Republican side, the state party will have a meeting of its delegates to nominate a candidate, Piccola said, but he doesn't expect the process to begin with any rush. He said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a potential candidate to make a move for the seat at this juncture.

"I think there needs to be a reasonable period of mourning and reflection, and I would be surprised if anybody announced their intentions this soon," Piccola said.

The 48th Senate District is a reliably Republican area where Arnold won the last special election with 64.7% of the vote over his Democratic opponent, Michael Schroeder.

Officials from the Lebanon County Democrats and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party could not be reached for comment Monday, and all York County offices were closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More:State Sen. Dave Arnold Jr., whose district includes part of York County, dies at 49

More:Republican Dave Arnold wins Senate race to replace Folmer