York Township Man charged in fatal 2019 I-83 crash

A York Township man has been charged in a 2019 crash that killed a Virginia woman on Interstate 83 near Shrewsbury.

Nikhil Mukund Dev, of the 2700 block of Woodspring Drive in York Township, is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with extreme indifference, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Dev, 45, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney and remains in York County prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan 28.

State police filled charges following a lengthy and detailed investigation that showed Dev was driving recklessly, according to a Thursday news release.

Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach in Virginia, died at the scene from blunt force injuries to her head and neck, according to charging documents.

Investigators determined that Dev was going 97 mph in a 55 mph construction zone when the crash happened about 9 a.m. in May 2019 on I-83 just south of Plank Road in Shrewsbury.

Police said Dev was driving with his wife in a Toyota Rav4 in the left lane when his car abruptly moved into the right lane and struck the rear driver's side of a 2014 GMC Sierra

Alicea was ejected from the rear passenger seat when the GMC overturned multiple times, according to charging documents, which said her husband suffered a fractured sternum and their dog was also ejected and died.

Dev told police that he was going "80 miles per hour when his vehicle suddenly began to sway, and he could not gain control of its movement," charging documents state.

A witness said that Dev had sped past her before she came upon the crash and pulled over, according to the affidavit.

"Dev did not attempt to brake or correct the steering of his vehicle in the closing seconds of this collision," charging documents state. "Dev's actions or lack of actions are consistent with a driver who did this intentionally or was inattentive to his surroundings."