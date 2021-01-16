Saturday update: Eight new deaths due to COVID-19 in York County

York County had eight additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, bringing the local death toll to 542, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total hit 28,125, an increase of 279 over the day prior.

There have been 115,058 patients in York County who tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,455,231 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 7,166 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 761,777. About 76% of patients have recovered. There were also 231 new deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 19,188.

As of Saturday, about 23.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 393,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 94 million confirmed cases and over 2 million deaths.