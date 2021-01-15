South Western School District buys 13 hotspots for remote students

The South Western School District purchased13 hotspots for students without internet access when the district's schools are closed for remote learning.

The school board voted 7-0 Wednesday night to approve a contract with Verizon to provide the hotspots. Superintendent Jay Burkhart did not specify how many students would gain internet access through the hotspots.

The district will pay Verizon a $60 one-time fee for the devices, and then $15 per month per device, according to Business Administrator Jeff Mummert.

The board voted in November to transition all six of its schools to fully remote learning as COVID-19 cases were rising throughout York County. Schools were still in remote learning this week, and plan to reopen Jan. 19.

Burkhart said the district provided paper copies of assignments to students without internet access prior to signing the contract.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in York County, hitting 27,663 total cases and 529 deaths as of Thursday. The South Western School District has recorded 67 total cases since August, 16 of which were recorded in the last 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

