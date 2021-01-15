Police: York City man shot victim four times

A man was shot four times and robbed Tuesday night while attempting to buy marijuana in York City, police said.

Police are searching for John Thomas Hill III, of York City, who investigators say shot the 30-year-old victim before stealing his car.

Hill, 34, of the 300 block of South Pershing Avenue, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, robbery with serious bodily injury, prohibited possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and carrying a firearm without a license.

All of the charges are felonies.

York City Police said the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. when the victim went to buy marijuana outside Hill's residence.

The victim said Hill entered the front passenger side of his black 2019 Chevrolet Malibu while another man jumped in the back, police said.

Both men then pulled guns on the victim, according to charging documents.

"Put your hands on the ceiling, you don't want to die for this," Hill said, charging documents state.

A car tried to block the Malibu's path before Hill shot the victim in his right arm and twice in the right leg, according to charging documents.

Police said Hill forced the man out of the car in the 100 block of South Pershing Avenue and "stood over him and shot him once more in the chest" while he was lying on the ground.

Police later found the Malibu on fire in the 300 block of East Maple Street, according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim, who is expected to survive, identified Hill in an eight-person photo line up.