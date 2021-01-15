Police: West Manchester Twp. man assaulted child for years

A West Manchester Township man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a child for about nine years.

William R. Taylor, 60, of the 1600 block of Rainbow Circle, is charged with rape of a child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, both felonies. He also faces charges of indecent contact with a child under 13, and indecent contact with a child under 16, both misdemeanors.

Taylor was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Keith L. Albright and remains in York County prison on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 9.

West Manchester Township Police said the assaults happened from about 1996 to 2005 at Taylor's home in West Manchester Township, police said.

The woman told police Taylor began assaulting her when she was about 4 years old and it continued until she was 13, according to charging documents.

The woman said Taylor would periodically come into her room at night and molest her. She said he would offer her $100 to give him oral sex and rub his penis against her body parts. She told police Taylor also tried to rape her.

"(She) stated that William would tell her she would get into trouble if she told anyone about any of these incidents," charging documents state.

The woman's mother confronted Taylor years later about the alleged assaults, but he denied it, police said.