ANALYSIS: Hanover zip code has second-most new COVID-19 cases in region

A zip code which includes Hanover had the second most new cases of COVID-19 over the past week within a five-county region of south-central Pennsylvania, according to an analysis by The York Dispatch.

The zip code, 17331, which straddles York and Adams counties, had 260 new cases between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, according to state Department of Health data.

It was second to an area east of Lancaster City in the zip code 17603, which had 397 news cases, according to the state's granular data from the counties of York, Lancaster, Adams, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

In Cumberland County, the greatest increase was 160 cases in zip code 17050, north of Mechanicsburg. In Dauphin County, the greatest increase was 160 cases in zip code 17111, just west of Harrisburg.

York County's 37 zip codes averaged 68 new cases over the seven-day period.

Statewide, positivity rates have dipped since the New Year, state officials have said. But there widespread community spread of the virus remains an issue, said state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

In Adams County, the average increase in each zip code for that week was 62 cases. In Cumberland County, the average was 68 new cases. Dauphin County zip codes had an average increase of 45 cases and Lancaster County zip codes had an average increase of 57 cases.

There was an overall average of 58 new cases over the same seven-day period in each of the 142 zip codes analyzed.

As of noon Friday, there had been 534 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County since the outbreak began, an increase of five deaths from the day before, the state reported.

The total number of cases in York County since the pandemic began reached 27,846 Friday, an increase of 183 over the day prior.

Those 183 new cases were York County's lowest daily increase in nine days.

York County, and Pennsylvania as a whole, appeared to be recovering from the spike in cases around the holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there were hundreds of new cases reported daily in York County, including a high of 677 new cases reported Dec. 2.