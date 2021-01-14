SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Thursday, January 14

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Appleby, Lawrence

Aspin, Bertha

Billet, David

Bowles, Benjamin

Clark, Jeffrey

Dittenhafer, Frank

Emig, Robert

Espada, Pedro

Evans, Frank

Frey, Jodd

Herbst, Eugene

Herbst, Eugene

Hermann, Ruth

Knaub, Kathryn

Koller, F.

LaMotte, Dorothy

Latchaw, Robert

Linebaugh, Cynthia

Little, Dennis

Loucks, Barry

March, Clarence

Markle, Michael

Murphy, Loraine

Murphy, Loraine

Sechrist, William

Senft, Matthew

Smith, Rosie

Snyder, Peggy

Sobbe, Rita

Tucker, Betty

Webber, Andrew