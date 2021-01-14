Code Orange air quality action day declared Thursday in York

A Code Orange air quality action day has been declared for the Susquehanna valley including York County on Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced.

This applies to York County as well as Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The highest concentrations of fine particulate matter will most likely to occur before 10 a.m.

"A significant temperature inversion and light wind are likely to contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range," according to a department news release.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities, according to DEP.

Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by: