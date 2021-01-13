York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 4 to Jan. 12:
There were no restaurants out of compliance.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected Jan. 7, 2021
ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, HANOVER
BOOMERANG BAR & GRILL, FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP
CHINA CAFE, FIRVIEW TOWNSHIP
JIM & NENA'S PIZZA, SPRING GROVE
WINDY HILL ON THE CAMPUS, JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Inspected Jan. 6, 2021
BURGER KING, YORK TOWNSHIP
DUNKIN DONUTS, WINDSOR TOWNSHIP
PIZZA HUT, SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HOUSE AT THE MARKETS, PENIN TOWNSHIP
RED LION MEATS LLC (ARBY'S), WINDSOR TOWNSHIP
WOLFE'S DINER, CARROLL TOWNSHIP
Inspected Jan. 5, 2021
AMERICAN LEGION POST #605, DALLASTOWN
FIREPIT ROTISSERIE & GRILL, CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP
HOSS'S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #41, PENIN TOWNSHIP
LAZY JIM'S JERKY, CARROLL TOWNSHIP
LINCOLNWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP
ROBURRITO'S, DALLASTOWN
RUTTER'S #32, DALLASTOWN
SKI ROUNDTOP, WARRINGTON TWP
TRIMMER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP
WEST YORK AREA SHS, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP
WEST YORK MIDDLE SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP
Inspected Jan. 4, 2021
DUNKIN DONUTS, HANOVER
KINDRED WELLNESS CAFE, GLEN ROCK
LITTLE CAESARS, CARROLL TOWNSHIP
MARTINS POTATO CHIPS INC, JACKSON TOWNSHIP
OTHER PLACE, WEST YORK
SEPTEMBER HOUSE, WEST YORK
TOM'S SHREWSBURY, SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP
WEST YORK INN, WEST YORK