York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 4 to Jan. 12:

There were no restaurants out of compliance.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Jan. 7, 2021

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, HANOVER

BOOMERANG BAR & GRILL, FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP

CHINA CAFE, FIRVIEW TOWNSHIP

JIM & NENA'S PIZZA, SPRING GROVE

WINDY HILL ON THE CAMPUS, JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Inspected Jan. 6, 2021

BURGER KING, YORK TOWNSHIP

DUNKIN DONUTS, WINDSOR TOWNSHIP

PIZZA HUT, SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HOUSE AT THE MARKETS, PENIN TOWNSHIP

RED LION MEATS LLC (ARBY'S), WINDSOR TOWNSHIP

WOLFE'S DINER, CARROLL TOWNSHIP

Inspected Jan. 5, 2021

AMERICAN LEGION POST #605, DALLASTOWN

FIREPIT ROTISSERIE & GRILL, CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP

HOSS'S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #41, PENIN TOWNSHIP

LAZY JIM'S JERKY, CARROLL TOWNSHIP

LINCOLNWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP

ROBURRITO'S, DALLASTOWN

RUTTER'S #32, DALLASTOWN

SKI ROUNDTOP, WARRINGTON TWP

TRIMMER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP

WEST YORK AREA SHS, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP

WEST YORK MIDDLE SCHOOL, WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP

Inspected Jan. 4, 2021

DUNKIN DONUTS, HANOVER

KINDRED WELLNESS CAFE, GLEN ROCK

LITTLE CAESARS, CARROLL TOWNSHIP

MARTINS POTATO CHIPS INC, JACKSON TOWNSHIP

OTHER PLACE, WEST YORK

SEPTEMBER HOUSE, WEST YORK

TOM'S SHREWSBURY, SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP

WEST YORK INN, WEST YORK