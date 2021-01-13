Police: West York man pinched woman's nose shut until she bit him

A 29-year-old West York man is accused of pinching a woman's nose shut and preventing her from breathing during a scuffle after she found him drunk.

Donaven J. Witmer-Holmes, of the 1700 block of Monroe Street, faces felony charges of strangulation by blocking the nose and mouth of a person and aggravated assault attempt to or causes injury with extreme indifference.

State police responded to a domestic disturbance call about 5:50 p.m. Thursday at the first block of North Blacksmith Avenue in Windsor borough, according to charging documents.

They found Witmer-Holmes, who said he had been in an argument and scuffle with a woman who had fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that evening that Witmer-Holmes was intoxicated when she arrived home from work, and he began yelling at her and shoving her, according to court documents

The woman said he had shoved her to the ground several times and locked her in the bathroom before he allegedly pushed her onto a bed and "proceeded to pinch her nose shut" while also covering her mouth, the affidavit said.

She said she panicked because she couldn't breathe and bit his hand to break free from his grip before escaping on foot.

Witmer-Holmes was arraigned Friday and has a preliminary hearing Feb. 12 before District Judge John Fishel. He remains in York County Prison without bail.