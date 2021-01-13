COVID-19 kills 14 more in York County

York County had 14 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 519 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 27,275 an increase of 270 cases over the day prior.

There have been 113,743 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,416,372 total negative patients in the state.

More:Some York County school districts delay standardized tests due to COVID-19 pandemic

Statewide, there were 7,960 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 741,389. About 75% of patients have recovered.

There were also 349 new deaths statewide. The statewide death toll now stands at 18,429.

About 22.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 381,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 91.7 million confirmed cases and more than 1.9 million deaths.