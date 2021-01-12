PennDOT patching potholes this week in York County

Pothole repairs are expected this week in a work zone on Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (the North George Street exit) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

There will be lane restrictions on I-83 northbound from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Repairs and restrictions will continue Thursday at the same time in the southbound lanes.

The repair is part of a $12.3 million project to relocate an existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp, the release said.

Other anticipated improvements include traffic signal installations and resurfacing at certain interactions of North George Street.

Kinsley Construction is expected to complete the work by October 2022.