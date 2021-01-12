More than 26,000 customers lose power in York County

Nearly two dozen power outages affecting more than 26,000 customers were reported Tuesday afternoon in York County, according to Met-Ed.

York City, York Township, Spring Garden Township and Springettsbury Township were among the 20 areas with thousands still hit by the outage as of 12:40 p.m., according to Met-Ed's website.

Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. at the latest., according to Met-Ed, which indicated it's investigating the cause of the outages.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.