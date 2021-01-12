More than 26,000 customers lose power in York County
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Nearly two dozen power outages affecting more than 26,000 customers were reported Tuesday afternoon in York County, according to Met-Ed.
York City, York Township, Spring Garden Township and Springettsbury Township were among the 20 areas with thousands still hit by the outage as of 12:40 p.m., according to Met-Ed's website.
Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. at the latest., according to Met-Ed, which indicated it's investigating the cause of the outages.
This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.