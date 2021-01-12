Dillsburg-area man tricked into buying $5,500 in Best Buy gift cards

A 61-year-old man Dillsburg-area man was tricked into buying $5,500 in gift cards from Best Buy after receiving a threatening phone call.

State police were dispatched last month to Mount Zion Road in Warrington Township for a theft by deception report, according to a Tuesday news release.

A man told troopers someone called and pretended to be from the U.S. Border Patrol.

He said the scammer convinced him to buy four Best Buy gifts cards to use as collateral for an unspecified reason.

