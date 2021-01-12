UPDATE: I-83 at North George Street reopens after crash

Northbound lanes on Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George Street) and Exit 24 (Emigsville) have reopened as of 7:42 a.m. following a crash, according to 511PA.

The crash happened at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to York County 911. Northbound lanes of I-83 were closed for about an hour.

PennDOT traffic cameras showed lines of vehicles backed up to the Market Street exit on I-83.

There's also traffic disruption on North Hills Road northbound at Exit I-83 North as of 7:36 a.m. because of a multivehicle crash, according to 511PA.