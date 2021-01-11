Miniature Railroad Club of York asks for help after slow holiday open house

The Miniature Railroad Club of York closed its holiday open house this weekend after a slower season than the club is used to seeing since it began offering these glimpses to the public in 1943.

The open house at the headquarters in York City drew far fewer people than usual during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the group's Facebook page.

Club member Ivan Frantz says the club is always interested in having new members.

"If you want to learn how to do things — build track, lay track, do scenery, build things, how to make your locomotive run properly — a club is a great place to do that," said Frantz.

The annual event began the weekend after Thanksgiving and continued through the second weekend in January.

The club, with about 40 members, meets on Mondays at 381 Wheatfield St., with the first week of the month being a business meeting only. For more information, reach out to them at www.facebook.com/mrrcy.

The club is asking for donations to help make up the decrease in revenue from its only major fundraiser of the year.