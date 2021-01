Births for Monday, January 11

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Eyrica (Campbell) and Justin Ayres: of New Freedom, Jan. 4, a daughter.

Ashley Kruger and Ronald Zeigler: of Etters, Jan. 6, a daughter.

Da'Zane Barrett: of York, Jan. 6, a son.

Mariah Hernandez and Matthew Zech: of Dover, Jan. 7, a son.

Rachel (Salvi) and Austin Boop: of Mount Wolf, Jan. 7, a daughter.

Kristen (Leitzell) and Nathan Whittaker: of Dallastown, Jan. 7, a son.

Devon Coyle and Blair Rohrbaugh: of Dover, Jan. 7, a son.

Willow Coughlin and Bryce Butler: of Seven Valleys, Jan. 7, a daughter.

Helen Rogers and Adonis Rodriguez: of York, Jan. 8, a son.

Denise (Smeltzer) and Stanley Kreider: of Wrightsville, Jan. 8, a son.