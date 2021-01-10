Report: Ahead of Capitol siege, off-duty cop from York County said he's ready for civil war

Staff report

A man who identified himself as an off-duty police officer from York County said Wednesday in Washington, D.C., he was prepared to rise up against the federal government if so ordered by President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

"Jeff," as he identified himself to the Times, made the statement following a rally held by Trump outside the White House, where Trump blasted Republicans who refused to help overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden and which culminated with the storming of Capitol Hill.

“There’s a lot of people here willing to take orders,” Jeff told the paper, which published its story Sunday. “If the orders are given, the people will rise up.”

The man said he and his wife, Amy, intended to join the crowd's march on the U.S. Capitol. Shortly thereafter, throngs of the president's supporters descended on the Capitol, driving lawmakers from the building, killing one police officer and causing significant damage to the seat of U.S. government.

In total, five died in the assault, which temporarily halted the congressional vote certifying Biden's victory. Among them was a Capitol Police officer.

Local police departments throughout the country have opened investigations following Wednesday's insurrection.

Investigations have been opened at local departments in California, Washington state and Texas, reported The Washington Post on Saturday.

Seattle's police chief said two officers who attended the rally were under investigation, reported The Associated Press. It was unclear if either were part of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Democrats and a growing number of Republicans blame Trump — and some of his congressional allies — for the attack. For months, Trump and his political supporters claimed, wrongly, that the Nov. 3 election was "stolen."

And, ahead of the attack, Trump incorrectly said that Vice President Mike Pence could somehow override the results when Congress took up the states' electors.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce an effort to impeach Trump for a second time. But it's unclear if there's time for the Senate trial, should the House impeach the outgoing president, before he leaves office at noon on Jan. 20. It was also unclear if a Senate trial could be held after Trump leaves office and if enough Republicans would support ousting the president to reach the necessary 67 votes.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is among four GOP senators who have said Trump likely committed "impeachable offenses" Wednesday when Trump stoked the mob and directed it to march on the Capitol, reported The Associated Press.