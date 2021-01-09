York County buildings reopen Monday, another judicial employee tests positive

Most York County government buildings will reopen to the public Monday, according to a Friday county news release.

Public access had been prohibited since late December to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Treasurer’s Office will stay closed to the public until Jan. 29. The County Human Services Center also will remain closed until at least Feb. 1.

"Offices within this building can still be reached and services are still being provided," the release states. "The commissioners remind the public that they are required to wear masks while inside county facilities."

Drop boxes for document delivery to the Administrative Center offices will continue to be available in the lobby of the building from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts also announced in a Friday news release that another York County Judicial Center employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Thursday, according to the release, which said those who were potentially exposed will be notified by public health officials.

"While contact tracing efforts have just started, at this time there is no indication the public was exposed to the affected employee," the release said.

AOPC has alerted the public to 22 other such employee infections in the county's courthouse.