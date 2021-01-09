Saturday update: COVID-19 kills 10 more in York County

There were 10 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County as of noon Saturday, bringing the overall death toll at 488, the state Department of Health reported.

There were 445 additional cases from the previous day bringing the total to 26,155 in York County.

There have been 112,010 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, which is about 3.3% of the total 3,367,593 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 713,310, according to the state Health Department.

About 73% of patients have recovered.

There were also 273 new deaths statewide for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

About 21.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 369,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 89.1 million confirmed cases and more than 1.9 million deaths.