Four new COVID-19 deaths in York County

There were four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County as of noon Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 478, the state Department of Health reported.

York County's case total also hit 25,710, an increase of 361 cases from the previous day.

There have been 111,594 people who have tested negative in York County.

Statewide, 10,178 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the overall total to 703,265 cases.

Across Pennsylvania, there were 5,491 people hospitalized with the virus, which the state Health Department said was nearly double the peak hospitalization rate during the outbreak last Spring.

Of those hospitalized, 1,113 people were in the intensive care unit and most of the patients were aged 65 or older.

As of Friday, about 21.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were nearly 366,000 deaths linked to the disease in the U.S.

Worldwide, there had been about 88.3 million confirmed cases and 1.9 million deaths.