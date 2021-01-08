Elderly man dies in Jackson Twp. mobile-home blaze

The elderly man who suffered injuries when his home was destroyed by fire Thursday in Jackson Township has died, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The 88-year-old man was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital.

The man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after his home caught fire while he was working on an oil furnace about 11:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Pine Road, according to officials.

The release said more information will be available after his family is notified. There will be no autopsy.

This is the second fatal structure fire this week in York County. Another elderly man died Monday in a major fire in Manheim Township.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

"He was already outside the residence when the officer arrived, and he was taken to York Hospital," Lash said.

Nashville Fire Chief Brad Dunham said an East Berlin-area firefighter with Northeast Adams Fire & EMS suffered a laceration on one of his fingers and went to the hospital, where he was expected to receive stitches.

Dunham said the fire started in the furnace area and that the home was destroyed. He estimates about $50,000 in total damages.

Northern Regional Police are investigating in conjunction with a state police fire marshal. Officials believed the fire was accidental.