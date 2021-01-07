SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

UK COVID-19 strain found in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press
Family First Health Manager Melanie Irvings administers a COVID-19 test to David Grim who was visiting York from Reading, at the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The CATE (community-accessible testing and education) mobile COVID-19 unit was offering free testing at the York City site. The unit is sponsored by Capital BlueCross in collaboration with Latino Connection and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The site returns COVID-19 test results within three days, according to a press release. Bill Kalina photo

HARRISBURG — A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Pennsylvania for the first time, state health officials announced Thursday.

Someone in Dauphin County tested positive for the variant “after known international exposure,” the Department of Health said in a news release. The patient had mild symptoms and has since completed isolation at home, health officials said.

The new variant first emerged in Britain, sweeping across that country and prompting a national lockdown, and has since been detected in several states.