Police: Dover Twp. man was DUI when he crashed stolen car into another vehicle

A 62-year-old man has been accused in a head-on collision while allegedly driving with a blood alcohol count nearly three times the legal limit in a stolen car on Halloween night in Dover Township.

Craig Willis Irvine, of the 3700 Belmont Avenue in Dover Township, is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accident involving personal injury, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

More:Police: Two arrested after shooting incident in York City

He also faces misdemeanors of accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, two charges of driving under the influence and six other traffic infractions.

Irvine hadn't been arraigned as of Thursday morning. Northern York County Regional Police filed charges Tuesday in the October head-on collision that left the other driver needing surgery to have a plate and screws placed in her broken wrist, according to charging documents.

Police said Irvine was driving in a stolen 2012 Dodge Avenger with a 0.23% blood alcohol level about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 when he crossed the double lines and crashed head-on into another car at Davidsburg Road and Tower Drive in Dover Township, according to charging documents. In Pennsylvania, a driver is DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%.

More:Police: West York couple's domestic incident left home bloody and a child in tears

Irvine left the scene on foot, and police later found him in someone's yard, according to charging documents, which said he complained of chest pain and couldn't stand without falling over.

Irvine said he had two beers and "that he had enough to drink." Both Irvine and the woman were taken to the hospital.

Police said the Avenger was reported stolen the next day.

Anyone with information on Irvine’s whereabouts can submit a tip to Northern Regional Police. Call its tip line 717-467-TELL or 911 or email tips@nycrpd.org.