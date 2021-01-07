Police: Elderly homeowner hurt in Jackson Twp. mobile-home blaze

An elderly man suffered injuries after his home caught on fire Thursday morning in Jackson Township, according to police.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the mobile home in the 6300 block of Pine Road about 11:15 a.m., according to the York County 911 Center.

An officer with Northern York County Regional Police was first on scene, according to police Chief Dave Lash, who said the man is 88 years old.

"He was already outside the residence when the officer arrived, and he was taken to York Hospital," Lash said.

The home was fully engulfed in fire when the officer got there, the chief said.

The York Dispatch is waiting to speak with Nashville Fire Chief Brad Dunham, who was still busy at the scene early Thursday afternoon.

The home appears to be destroyed.

Firefighters from a number of other area companies and departments also responded.

Check back later for updates, as this is a developing story.