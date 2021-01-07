Mastriano: 'At no point' did he storm U.S. Capitol

State Sen. Doug Mastriano admitted Thursday that he was at the rally that descended into the storming of the U.S. Capitol, but said he himself did not join the mob that laid siege to Congress.

Mastriano, R-Adams, said he and his wife were in Washington Wednesday to support President Donald Trump, but claimed they left when they realized the protest was turning violent.

"At no point did we enter the Capitol building, walk on the Capitol steps or go beyond police lines," Mastriano said in the statement.

Mastriano's statement followed pictures posted on Facebook showing Mastriano and former GOP state lawmaker Rick Saccone attending the Trump Rally.

In a since-deleted post, Saccone said he was "storming" the Capitol.

"We are storming the capitol. Our vanguard has broken thru the barricades. We will save this nation," Saccone wrote. "Are u with me?"

In a later post, Saccone then referred to "peaceful" protests. Those posts were still visible on Saccone's Facebook page Thursday morning.

Mastriano condemned the violence that occurred and said those who broke the law should be prosecuted. In recent months Mastriano has put pressure on the Legislature to overturn Trump's loss in Pennsylvania. He said in the statement that his support of Trump on Wednesday "should not be a surprise" to people familiar with his views on the election.

Mastriano has been among the most stalwart supporters of Trump's bid to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. Following the Nov. 3 election, Mastriano spearheaded a hearing, which included Trump's personal attorneys, where conspiracy theories were front and center.

He also traveled to the White House where Trump lobbied state lawmakers to override voters and declare Trump victorious in Pennsylvania.

Calls to Mastriano seeking additional comment Thursday were not immediately returned.

