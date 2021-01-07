COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway in York County

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in York County for health care workers and emergency first responders with funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, county officials said Wednesday.

These vaccinations are part of the first phase of the state's three-phase approach to getting the vaccine out to the public, Commissioner Julie Wheeler said, adding that phase one also includes the elderly and others who are are at risk.

"As we speak, plans are being developed to offer the vaccination to essential workers, people over 65 and then residents living in other congregate settings," she said.

Phase two will cover vulnerable populations and those with high risk health conditions, and phase three will expand to the general population, Wheeler said.

The York County Board of Commissioners allocated about $372,700 of CARES Act funding to the York County Emergency Management Agency to buy mass vaccination supplies and coordinate with area hospitals for distribution.

As of Wednesday, there had been 25,040 cases of COVID-19 in York County since the outbreak began, as well as 457 deaths attributed to the virus, the state Department of Health reported.

Ninety-six of those deaths occurred over the past 14 days, the state reported.

York County is in the process of developing a data dashboard that will help track not only infection and hospitalization rates, but also the secondary effects of the pandemic such as unemployment and economic distress.

The pandemic has been the impetus for the county board to take a serious look at potentially creating a county-wide health department.

The Board of Commissioners is waiting for the results of a feasibility study it commissioned in August that will tell them more about whether it would be in the county's interest to create a new department, what it would cost and other related factors.

The county expects to have the results of the feasibility study within the next month or so, officials have said.

Wheeler assured the public Wednesday the commissioners will not move forward until they have all of the information.

"We just want to be clear that no decisions regarding a county-wide health department have been made at this juncture," she said. "We are waiting for the report."

