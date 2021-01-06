Traffic alert: Route 851 reduced to single lane on Wednesday

Wet road conditions forced the state Department of Transportation to postpone switching traffic on Route 851 at the Interstate 83 Exit 4 interchange in Shrewsbury Township to Wednesday.

Route 851 will be restricted to a single lane between Wolfe Road and Mount Airy Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, according to a PennDOT news release.

"This will allow the contractor to paint lines and adjust traffic signals so traffic can be switched from the south side of the road to the newly constructed north side of the road," state the release.

The switch had been scheduled to happen Tuesday.

PennDOT said the work is part of a $29.9 million diverging diamond interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction Inc. of York City.

The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes, the release said.

The work also involves lengthening and reconstructing the on and off ramps within the interchange and replacing the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange, according to the release.