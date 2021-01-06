Toomey rips fellow Republicans for backing Trump's election gambit

Staff report

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Wednesday lambasted his Republican colleagues who were challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Toomey spoke about 2 p.m. Wednesday after Republicans from both the House and Senate objected to counting pro-Biden electors from Arizona, the first of several swing states the pro-Trump faction is expected to contest.

"Why are we objecting to only swing states Trump lost?" Toomey asked rhetorically.

Toomey's home state of Pennsylvania is among about a half-dozen that the pro-Trump faction is targeting during Wednesday's certification of electors, which is historically a formality.

Toomey criticized the proposal pitched by Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, leader of the pro-Trump faction, which calls for a commission to investigate unfounded claims of fraud, allegations that have been spread by Trump and his allies since the Nov. 3 election.

"A commission, really?" Toomey said. "It's impractical."

Reps. Scott Perry, of Carroll Township, and Lloyd Smucker, of Lancaster, are expected to oppose certification of Biden electors.

Toomey argued that overturning Biden's victory, for which Trump again called Wednesday, would be an affront to American democracy itself. Congress' role in elections is purely "ministerial," he said.

He also said those pushing Trump's narrative are undermining the Electoral College. If the Electoral College were to die — a result the left has wanted for years — voters in less populated states, largely Republican states, would ultimately lose power.

“If we adopt this new precedent, if we sit in judgment of states’ processes, then we’re federalizing elections," Toomey said.