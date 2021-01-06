Police: Two arrested after shooting incident in York City

Two men were arrested following a shooting incident that ended in a crash in York City.

Rashu Kenny Powell, of the 400 block of West King Street, and Anthony James Holley, of the 500 block of McKenzie Street, remain in custody at York County Prison on $50,000 bail each.

Powell and Holley each face felony charges of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

The men are accused of possessing two stolen handguns, which York City Police only learned about after Powell and Holley were involved in an incident where both said they were shot at, according to charging documents.

Police were sent to the 100 block of Lincoln Street about 3:50 p.m. Dec. 22 for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses said a red Chrysler Sebring, which had been struck by gunfire, crashed into another car, and some men got out and took off running, according to the affidavit.

Powell called police a short time later and said it was his Chrysler that had been involved in the crash and that he ran from the vehicle because he was scared after being shot at, according to charging documents.

Police showed up at Powell's location, which was at the home of a relative, and Holley was there also, according to charging documents. The men were taken into custody about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 22.

Both Powell and Holley said they had been driving in the area of the wreck to go get some food when they came upon a car stopped in the road.

Holley said he thought the people in that car were going to start shooting at them and told Powell to get out of there, according to charging documents

"Holley said that as Powell started to leave, shots began coming through the window and he ducked down," the affidavit states.

Video surveillance in the area, provided by the York Housing Authority, showed Powell and Holley ditching some clothing and two handguns in the rear of a residence in the 500 block of Front Street, according to charging documents.

Police confiscated the guns, which they later discovered to be stolen, according to court documents.

Both Holley and Powell were arraigned Dec. 23 and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 4 before District Judge James Morgan.