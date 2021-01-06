Northern York County School District receives $1.4M grant, to build turf field

Northern York County School District officials announced Wednesday the district received a $1.4 million grant to support the installation of a new synthetic turf field at Northern High School, along with other athletic improvements.

The new field is estimated to cost $2.2 million, according to a press release. Along with the grant, more than $820,000 in donations will fund the project.

The grant came from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a state program aimed at funding construction for improvement projects that have economic, cultural, civic, recreational or historical significance.

Northern York County School District is working on an Athletic Field Improvements Project, which includes the installation of the new field, as well as renovations for existing hockey and soccer fields at Northern High School.

The Northern York County School District board of directors is expected to vote Jan. 26 to authorize the invitation for bids on the project.

“The board of directors is grateful for this investment in the Athletic Fields Renovation Project, which will allow the district to continue to offer high quality athletic experiences for both our students and our community members,” Board President Ken Sechrist said in the press release.

