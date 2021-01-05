York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 21 to Jan. 4:
There were no restaurants out of compince.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected Jan. 4, 2021
Dunkin’ Donuts, Hanover
Martin's Potato Chips Inc, Thomasville
The Other Place, West York
Inspected Dec. 31, 2020
Leg Up Farmers Market, Manchester Township
Mai Franchising, Manchester Township
Inspected Dec. 30, 2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill, York Township
Gamehaven Cafe & Bakery, Springettsbury Township
Primo Pizza Express, Springettsbury Township
Rutter's, Fawn Grove
Save A Lot, Spring Garden Township
Inspected Dec. 29, 2020
Blue Heron Enterprises Inc, Springettsbury Township
El Serrano, Springettsbury Township
Firehouse Subs, West Manchester Township
House of Gains Fitness Outlet York, Springettsbury Township
Mod Pizza, West Manchester Township
Wiener World, Springettsbury Township
Inspected Dec. 28, 2020
Buffalo Wild Wings, West Manchester Township
Inspected Dec. 23, 2020
Five Guys, Shrewsbury Township
Musso's Italian Restaurant, Red Lion
Sonnewald Natural Foods, North Codorus Township
Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, Stewartstown
Subway at Walmart, Hanover
Taco Bell, Shrewsbury
Walmart, Hanover
Inspected Dec. 22, 2020
Bella Roma Pizza, Winterstown
The Steak Out, West York
Wellsville Farms, Warrington Township
Inspected Dec. 21, 2020
Lin's Garden, York City
Maple Donuts, Springettsbury Township
Nashville Volunteer Fire Co., Jackson Township