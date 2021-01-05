York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 21 to Jan. 4:

There were no restaurants out of compince.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Jan. 4, 2021

Dunkin’ Donuts, Hanover

Martin's Potato Chips Inc, Thomasville

The Other Place, West York

Inspected Dec. 31, 2020

Leg Up Farmers Market, Manchester Township

Mai Franchising, Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 30, 2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill, York Township

Gamehaven Cafe & Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Primo Pizza Express, Springettsbury Township

Rutter's, Fawn Grove

Save A Lot, Spring Garden Township

Inspected Dec. 29, 2020

Blue Heron Enterprises Inc, Springettsbury Township

El Serrano, Springettsbury Township

Firehouse Subs, West Manchester Township

House of Gains Fitness Outlet York, Springettsbury Township

Mod Pizza, West Manchester Township

Wiener World, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Dec. 28, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 23, 2020

Five Guys, Shrewsbury Township

Musso's Italian Restaurant, Red Lion

Sonnewald Natural Foods, North Codorus Township

Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, Stewartstown

Subway at Walmart, Hanover

Taco Bell, Shrewsbury

Walmart, Hanover

Inspected Dec. 22, 2020

Bella Roma Pizza, Winterstown

The Steak Out, West York

Wellsville Farms, Warrington Township

Inspected Dec. 21, 2020

Lin's Garden, York City

Maple Donuts, Springettsbury Township

Nashville Volunteer Fire Co., Jackson Township