Woman struck and killed on South Richland Avenue

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 55-year-old woman Monday evening in West Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Richland Avenue, according to a West Manchester Township Police news release.

The York County Coroner's Office pronounced the woman dead at 7:44 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.

The woman was reportedly standing in the roadway when she was struck by a passing motorist driving south on South Richland Avenue, according to officials.

"The pedestrian was reportedly wearing dark clothes at the time and visualization was difficult due to poor lighting in the area," according to a news release from the coroner's office. "The operator of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement."

The coroner's office is attempting to contact next of kin, and the victim's identity as well as cause and manner of death will be released after the family is notified, the release said.

West Manchester Township Police said she died of her injuries from the crash.