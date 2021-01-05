Officials say York City fire caused $125,000 in damages

Firefighters extinguished a fire Monday that caused an estimated $125,000 in damages, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of West Princess Street.

He said there were flames on the first through third floors of the building when trucks arrived at the scene.

The fire was confined to one building, and it sustained smoke and water damages, according to a department news release.

Two people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross, the release said.

Officials believe the fire was unintentional and electrical in nature.

Deardorff said crews finished working the scene and reopened the street to traffic about 7 p.m.