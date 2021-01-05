Coroner IDs man killed in 'major fire' in Manheim Township

A 67-year-old man died Monday in a "major fire" in Manheim Township.

Firefighters responded to a blaze about 11 p.m. on Sunday at a home in the 6700 block of Lineboro Road in Manheim Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office release.

Roman Lucabaugh Jr., who lived at the residence, died at the scene from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, Coroner Pam Gay said in the release. The manner of death was accidental.

The York County Coroner's Office pronounced Lucabaugh dead at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The home was "well involved" when crews arrived, according to the Lineboro (Maryland) Volunteer Fire Department. It took firefighters about seven hours to finish at the scene.

The victim lived alone, and no one else was inside the home, LVFD spokesman Don Fair II said.