NEWS

Local obituaries for Monday, January 4

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Chronister, Glenn

Clarkson, Herbert

Curet, Tammy

Farner, Guy

Galvan, Lois

Gingerich, Arline

Hershey, James

Kauffman, Jean

Kilgore, Smith

Knaub, John

Knaub, Kathryn

Linebaugh, Joyce

Lyon, Barbara

McKinsey, William

Mundis, Diane

Myers, Garth

Redmond, Jordan

Sawyer, Kevin

Saylor, Paul

Schroll, Doris

Sentz, Linda

Shoff, Faye

Smith, Ilene

Smyser, Elaine

Stevens, Elizabeth

Stoner, Kenneth

Thompson, Geraldine

Tyson, Kenneth

VanWyk, Susan

Weitkamp, Eugene

West, Paige

Womack, William

Zurn, Roger