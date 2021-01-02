Saturday update: Six more die from COVID-19 in York County

York County had six additional deaths linked to COVID-19 over two days as of noon Saturday, bringing the death toll to 425 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

All the deaths were recorded for New Year's Day.

York County also reported 591 new COVID-19 cases over the two-day period, bringing the total to 23,874. There had been 109,726 patients in the county who had tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,289,508 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there was a two-day increase of 16,967 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 657,292. About 69% of patients have recovered. There were 9,253 new cases report Saturday, in addition to 7,714 new cases reported Friday,

There were also 261 new deaths statewide — 236 on Thursday and 25 on Friday. The death toll now stands at 16,239.

As of Saturday, about 20.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 348,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 84.2 million confirmed cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.