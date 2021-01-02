Harrisburg man charged in 2019 fatal overdose in Dillsburg

A Harrisburg man has been charged in the death of a man who overdosed on heroin in Dillsburg.

Jerrod Aaron Scott, of the 1800 block of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg, faces felonies including murder and drug delivery resulting in death, as well as misdemeanor charges relating to theft and tampering with evidence.

He has not been arraigned.

Carroll Township Police filled charges in December against Scott, 34, in the death of 33-year-old Zack Andrew Savage, of Dillsburg, who died of a drug overdose in June 2019, according to charging documents.

A woman told police she, Savage and Scott bought heroin from drug dealers in Harrisburg and used it the day before Savage died.

She said she reached out to Scott for help getting the drugs because she knew he was an addict too, according to charging documents.

"(She) called a drug dealer that she knows from Harrisburg named Rhonda 'Ro Ro' several times," charging documents state. "Ro Ro didn't answer so (she) called Jerrod."

The woman said Scott made the drug transactions, according to the documents. The three went to a secluded spot at a park in the area to ingest the drugs, and that's when Savage passed out, the court records state.

"(She) knew Zack would 'go out' because she had used with him many times and knew what he was like when he overdosed," charging documents state. "She and Jerrod tried to carry Zack to the car."

The woman told police Scott complained that Savage was too heavy and had dropped him at least once, according to charging documents, which said Scott also tried to wake up Savage by slapping him.

The three drove back to the woman's home in the in the 400 block of South Baltimore Street in Dilllsburg to spend the night, according to charging documents.

Scott told police that the woman and Savage picked him up to go hang out and that he woke up the next morning to the woman's mother screaming that something had happened to Savage.

Police said the autopsy report showed numerous injuries, such as a head hemorrhage and facial contusions, that indicated Savage had been struck and dropped.