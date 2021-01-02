Dover Twp. firefighter falls through floor battling New Year's Day blaze

A Dover Township firefighter was rescued after falling through a floor while battling a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Crews were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a fully engulfed home in the 6100 block of Mountain Road, according to the Dover Township Fire Department.

"A mayday was called by our Engine Captain for a firefighter that fell through the floor," the department wrote in a news release on Facebook. "The mayday was quickly cleared, after the firefighter was assisted out of the hole and was assisted outside."

No firefighters were injured, the release states.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which the news release said resulted in a “devastating loss.”

Dover Township Fire Chief Brian Widmayer declined to comment.