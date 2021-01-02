'We had crashes everywhere': Wrecks close parts of I-83

A stretch of Interstate 83 in Newberry Township was closed as multiple crashes were reported back-to-back Saturday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

I - 83's southbound lanes between Exit 32 (382 Newberrytown) and Exit 28 (295 Zions View/Strinestown) were closed for about three hours after a collision about 7 a.m.

"We had crashes everywhere," Strinestown Community Fire Co. Fire Chief Frosty Wertz said. "We had the interstate completely shut down for quite a while."

Wertz said firefighters "popped the door" to extricate a trapped person and three people were taken to the hospital. The road was reopened about 10 a.m.

Wertz said the crashes probably happened because of ice road conditions.

There was also a lane restriction in the northbound lanes on I-83 about 2.5 miles south of Exit 32 because of other crashes, according to 511PA. It was lifted about 8:30 a.m.

York County 911 had reported a crash about 7:15 a.m. on I-83 in the northbound lanes at Sheep Bridge Road and North Susquehanna Trail.