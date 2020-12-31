Shootings jumped 34% in York City in 2020

The number of shootings in York City 2020 spiked by 34% over the previous year — an increase police said was driven in part by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow said there was a lull in shootings in York City early in the year and at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

January, for example, had one shooting and February saw two, according to records from York City Police.

Muldrow said people were then cooped up for weeks following Gov. Tom Wolf's lockdown orders issued in March, which he believes created a ticking-time bomb for violent crime.

More:York City avoids government shutdown, passes budget

"I think it created a quiet storm that once everybody was so trapped and pent-up being in the house and suffering from those ill feelings," Muldrow said. "You saw an explosion thereafter once everybody got out and got loose."

Overall, there were 75 shootings in 2020 in York City. That was up from 56 in 2019.

There were three shootings in March, five in April and two in May, according to police data.

Then, as the state mandated restrictions on movement and commerce began to lift, the number of shootings rose sharply and continued to soar until the end of the year.

June jumped to six shootings, July saw seven and August had four, according to police data.

The bulk of 2020 shootings all happened from September through December, with the highest being 11 in October — when Muldrow took office as the new commissioner at the end of the month.

More:York City Council confirms Muldrow as top cop

"Obviously it has been troubling even before I came on," Muldrow said. “It's an eyesore that I have to own and not be satisfied with."

September and December both had eight, and November had seven, according to police data.

There were 64 nonfatal shootings overall in York City in 2020, up from 42 in 2019.

More:York City commissioner: Neighborhood walks aren't for show, they reduce crime

While the sheer number of shootings in York City spiked, the number of homicides declined relative to the previous year, according to county Coroner Pam Gay.

"I think right now we seem to be about average for what we've been running since I've been coroner," for almost eight years said Gay. "It could be worse while it's still not good."

York County Coroner's Office reported that 11 of the 12 homicides in York City for the year were from gun shot wounds.

Four other shooting deaths happened in York County, bringing gun-related homicides to 15 out of 19 total killed in 2020, according the coroner's data.

"For the number of shootings that we have, our deaths are relatively low in comparison to the number of shootings," Gay said. "It's still tragic. Peoples lives are lost unnecessarily but we've had worse years."

In 2019 for example, 14 out of 17 homicides in the city were because of guns and 19 out of 22 for the county.

Metro areas, such as Detroit, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan and Milwaukee, saw a spike in gun violence in 2020 too, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities and experts say there are no clear-cut reasons and instead point to social and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 virus in addition to animosity toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

They said unprecedented unemployment numbers and a shortage of resources in poorer communities were also contributing factors, according to the Associated Press.

Muldrow said he's aware of the recent sporadic slew of shootings as 2020 came to a close and the department is trying to clamp down.

For example, on Monday an 18-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue.

More:Police: Man shot in 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City

Before that, 27-year-old Jasmine Barnes died in late December following shootout with two suspects in the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street.

More:Police seek two after woman gunned down in York City

And also in December, 18-year-old Ayuri Jamison died in a shooting at the 900 block of East King Street.

More:UPDATE: Coroner IDs teen killed in York City shooting

These individuals were among the youngest killed by gun violence in 2020.

"There's a gun arrest almost every other day at this point," Muldrow said, adding as unnerving as that sounds. "I see that as amazing work being done. They're literally taking an illegal gun off the street almost every other day."

Muldrow also noted that shooting patterns have changed from shootings happening mainly in the evening or night time to the middle of the day.

"Now we're even dealing with and contending with things during the day time so it's definitely a struggle whether you're wearing a uniform or not," Muldrow said. "It's something that none of us are satisfied with and everybody are at their wits end.”

Both Gay and Muldrow echoed that shootings did subside at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but have since returned.

"We're struggling right now. We're losing young people all the time,” to gun violence Muldrow said. "None of us are okay with the current conditions.”