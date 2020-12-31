Former Pa. Gov. Dick Thornburgh dies at 88

Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA

Richard Thornburgh, an effective and respected two-term governor of Pennsylvania who served as U.S. attorney general under Presidents Reagan and Bush, has died at age 88.

His death was confirmed by his son David Thornburgh, who said the former governor died Thursday morning at Longwood at Oakmont, a retirement community outside of Pittsburgh.

In a tweet, former Gov. Tom Ridge said Thornburgh “led a life worth celebrating.”

“His public service was a model of integrity and character that anyone seeking office would be wise to follow,” Ridge continued. “A remarkable public servant and an even better man. Michele and I send condolences to Ginny and the Thornburgh family.”

