York County election workers get a pay raise

The York County Board of Elections voted Wednesday to give local boards of elections a pay raise for the first time since 2009, county officials said.

York County Commissioner Doug Hoke said that, considering the amount of work that goes into being a poll worker and the long days and the extra challenges they faced during this year's primary and general elections, an increase was warranted.

"A lot of them have been doing this for many years and they’re certainly deserving of an increase," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the related surge in mail-in voting, added significantly more complexity to this November's election.

Local boards of elections are made up of a judge of elections, who is in charge of the polling place, and a majority and minority inspector.

Judges of elections will now be paid $175 for working on Election Day and $25 for attending training sessions, compared to the previous rate of $125 for the day and $15 for training sessions, plus miscellaneous mileage reimbursement for transporting equipment and other supplies to and from the polling place.

Majority and minority inspectors will now be paid $150 for working on Election Day and $25 for attending training sessions, compared to the previous rate of $100 for the day and $15 for training sessions.

And clerks and machine inspectors will be paid $125 for working the whole day on Election Day or $62.50 for working a half day, plus $25 for training sessions. Clerks and machines inspectors used to make $100 on Election Day and $15 for training

"We all felt strongly that, with what’s expected from poll workers, the length of the day and everything that goes into it, I think everyone felt this was long overdue," Steve Ulrich, director of elections and voter registration, said.

Poll workers have to be at their polling places before 7 a.m., when the polls open on Election Day, and work until at least 8 p.m., when the polls close. York County had around 1,000 poll workers during the Nov. 3 election.

Solicitor Michelle Pokrifka said these increases will bring York County in line with the rates paid by surrounding counties.

Pennsylvania's next election will be the May 18 municipal primary.

