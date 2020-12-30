Police: Man fires on ex-wife's home in drunken rage

Police arrested a Yoe man accused of opening fire on the home of his ex-wife in a fit of drunken rage on Sunday in Dallastown, according to charging documents.

Sean Riess Spera, 37, faces four counts of felony aggravated assault, a felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Spera, of the first block of East Pennsylvania Avenue in Yoe, was arraigned and released Monday on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 5.

York Area Regional Police Police went about 6:22 p.m. to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street in Dallastown after getting multiple reports that a man in a white Ford F-150 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. truck had opened fire on a vehicle and residence, according to the affidavit.

A caller told a 911 dispatcher "that it was her soon to be ex-husband (who) fired the rounds into her current boyfriend's vehicle, then left and returned firing more rounds into her home," state charging documents.

The woman said she, her boyfriend and two minors were inside when about five bullets went through the living room window.

Police went to Spera's home and found a BGE company truck parked out front, according to the affidavit.

"Spera was visibly upset and advised he did not want to hurt anybody and that he was not armed," the affidavit state.

He told police he had been drinking and "was upset after speaking to his wife about loving him but being with this other guy."

He drove to his ex-wife's house with a 9 mm handgun and tried to call her while he was parked outside, according to the affidavit, which said Spera knew the boyfriend was there because his car was parked in the driveway.

"Spera advised his wife did not answer the phone and this upset him," the affidavit state.

He admitted to shooting the car but denied returning and firing toward the home, according to charging documents.

Police found a handgun lying on the living room floor and an open box of handgun ammunition on the kitchen counter when they searched Spera's home, according to the affidavit.