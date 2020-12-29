York City firefighters lift man from banks of Codorus Creek

A man had to be lifted from the banks of Codorus Creek on Monday after suffering a medical issue, York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said.

"He was conscious, just not really coherent. There was no option of walking him up," Deardorff said. "He was talking to us ... but he just wasn't in a position to walk up safely."

The rescue happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday behind the Susquehanna Commerce Center, 221 W Philadelphia St.

Deardorff said nearly a dozen firefighters worked about 45 minutes using a variety of aerial devices such as a ladder truck, a roping system and a rescue basket to lift the man out.

He said the man, who looked middle aged, was taken to the hospital, adding the man had been hanging out at the creek.

"I suspect he's doing all right. We have not heard anything to the contrary. Normally we only hear if something goes bad," he said.